Report: Missouri nursing home resident died from overfeeding

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:49 AM

A federal report says a St. Louis County nursing home resident choked and died in July after a mishandled tube feeding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Place Health and Rehabilitation was cited for placing residents in immediate jeopardy after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted an inspection in August. The inspection found that the patient was fed through a tube in 30 minutes instead of the one hour that was prescribed. A nurse also was accused of failing to monitor the patient, who was in a vegetative state after being struck by a car in April.

St. Louis Place's administrator, Glynis Wilbert, couldn't be reached for comment. The nursing home created a corrective plan that included educating staff on tube feedings and emergency procedures.

