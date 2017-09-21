News

Montana preparing to take over after EPA asbestos cleanup

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:47 AM

BILLINGS, Mont.

State and local officials have begun preparations to take over management of the cleanup of a northwest Montana community where health officials say hundreds of people have been killed by asbestos exposure.

The Libby Asbestos Superfund Advisory Team meets for the first time Thursday after being established by the Montana Legislature earlier this year.

The five-member group will work with state and federal environmental agencies to come up with ways to prevent further exposures to asbestos that remains beneath the soil and in the walls of many houses in the towns of Libby and Troy.

A cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed more than a million cubic yards of dirt and building materials from properties in the area. That work is expected to finish in coming months.

