Hawaii pregnancy clinics say new law interferes with faith

Hawaii anti-abortion pregnancy centers went to court to argue that a new law violates their right to free speech and religion.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2ho8IL1 ) attorneys for Calvary Chapel Pearl Harbor and the Aloha Pregnancy Care and Counseling Center said Friday a new law interfere with their faith and requires them to post abortion referrals.
But the state argued that the law does not violate anyone's constitutional rights, it's about making sure women are safe.
Under the new law, limited-service pregnancy centers are required to display a written statement in clear viewing areas that says in part: "Hawaii has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services, including, but not limited to, all FDA-approved methods of contraception and pregnancy-related services for eligible women."
