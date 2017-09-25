Extent of Los Alamos chromium contamination still uncertain

FILE - This March 2016 file photo provided by Los Alamos National Laboratory shows an angled injection well CrIN-4 being drilled on lab property near Los Alamos, N.M., as part of a project to address a plume of chromium contamination. The U.S. Energy Department is still uncertain about the extent of contamination from a massive plume of chromium that resulted from decades of poor waste management at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Doug Hintze with the Energy Department's environmental management field office in Los Alamos told state lawmakers during a recent hearing that cancer-causing chromium and other chemicals have continued to seep from the soil in Mortandad Canyon into the groundwater. Los Alamos National Laboratory via AP,File)