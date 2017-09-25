News

Paul still opposes GOP health care bill, despite changes

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:00 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he will not vote for the latest Republican health care bill, calling last-minute changes designed to send more money to states with undecided senators as "suspicious."

Paul told reporters after an event in his home state he still plans to vote against the Republican bill that would repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law. He says that's because instead of significant spending cuts, it redistributes money to states based on a formula.

Lawmakers over the weekend tweaked the bill to give more money to states including Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky. Those are all states where senators have indicated their opposition to the bill. Paul called that tactic a "formula food fight" and said it was not the right way to get votes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Placer Sheriff, Sparks Police face off in Mike Davis softball tournament

Placer Sheriff, Sparks Police face off in Mike Davis softball tournament 0:38

Placer Sheriff, Sparks Police face off in Mike Davis softball tournament
Beautiful view from above the great California rice harvest 1:40

Beautiful view from above the great California rice harvest
Take a cruise over the northern lights with NASA 0:23

Take a cruise over the northern lights with NASA

View More Video