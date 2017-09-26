3 share 'Alternative Nobel,' US lawyer gets honorary award

Ole von Uexkull, Executive Director of the Right Livelihood Award Foundation, right, and jury member Maina Kiai announce the Right Livelihood Award laureates in Stockholm Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017. Projected in the background clockwise from top left the laureates are, Khadija Ismayilova, Azerbaijan, Colin Gonsalves, India, Yetnebersh Nigussie, Ethiopia, and Robert Bilott, USA. TT via AP Janerik Henriksson