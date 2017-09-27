Cause of Ohio man's death in North Korea may never be known

FILE – In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan who was detained in North Korea for more than a year and died soon after being released, appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" morning TV show Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, saying their son was "jerking violently," howling, and "staring blankly" when he returned home on a medical flight that arrived June 13 in Cincinnati. He died less than a week after returning at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo