News

Delaware officials discuss state employee health care issues

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 1:01 AM

DOVER, Del.

Gov. John Carney is meeting with state government employees to discuss efforts to reduce health care costs in Delaware.

Carney planned to hold a town hall meeting Thursday at Delaware State University to answer questions from employees and discuss the need to reduce taxpayer spending on health care.

Earlier this year, members of the legislature's budget-writing committee punted on forcing state employees, who pay an average of only about 10 percent of their health care premiums, to pay on average 3 percent more per month. According to administration officials, the change could have saved taxpayers about $6.5 million this year.

Lawmakers indicated that they believe forcing state employees or retirees to pay more for their health care could be politically difficult.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 0:41

Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop
Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana
CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 1:57

CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass

View More Video