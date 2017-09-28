New Veterans Affairs clinic opens in eastern Idaho

A new Department of Veteran Affairs clinic opened in eastern Idaho that aims to serve 1,000 more veterans than before.
The Idaho State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xMHALF ) that the opening of the clinic in Pocatello was celebrated on Wednesday, but it began serving veterans last month.
The new facility is three times larger than the previous building where the clinic was housed for the last 15 years.
The facility is using the Patient Aligned Care Team model that focuses on providing veterans personalized care. Each patient is assigned a small team consisting of a care provider, a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse and a scheduling consultant.
About 5,700 patients are currently enrolled at the clinic, which is part of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
