News

New Veterans Affairs clinic opens in eastern Idaho

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 8:57 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho

A new Department of Veteran Affairs clinic opened in eastern Idaho that aims to serve 1,000 more veterans than before.

The Idaho State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xMHALF ) that the opening of the clinic in Pocatello was celebrated on Wednesday, but it began serving veterans last month.

The new facility is three times larger than the previous building where the clinic was housed for the last 15 years.

The facility is using the Patient Aligned Care Team model that focuses on providing veterans personalized care. Each patient is assigned a small team consisting of a care provider, a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse and a scheduling consultant.

About 5,700 patients are currently enrolled at the clinic, which is part of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch 50 people from 15 countries become U.S. citizens during Yosemite ceremony

Watch 50 people from 15 countries become U.S. citizens during Yosemite ceremony 2:44

Watch 50 people from 15 countries become U.S. citizens during Yosemite ceremony
Police officer gives details in South Sacramento shooting 0:46

Police officer gives details in South Sacramento shooting
Snake found on school campus farm along American River 0:20

Snake found on school campus farm along American River

View More Video