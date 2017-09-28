Man who gave cannabis to boy behind medical pot law charged

FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2015 file photo, fourteen-year-old Jack Splitt, right, celebrates with his mother, Stacey Linn, as Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signs a bill named after the young man from Wheat Ridge, Colo., to crack down on the state's medical marijuana industry in southeast Denver. Mark Pedersen, a man who made cannabis oil for Jack Splitt who was instrumental in passing a state law requiring schools to allow students to use medical marijuana is facing several felony drug charges. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo