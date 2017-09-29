Nebraska court ends beer sales near South Dakota reservation

FILE- This Oct. 20, 2016 photo shows a view of Whiteclay, Neb. from the south looking north, on Route 87 in Whiteclay, Neb. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, rejected a last-ditch effort to resume beer sales in the tiny village next to an American Indian reservation in South Dakota that is plagued by alcohol problems. The court's ruling upholds an April decision by state regulators not to renew the licenses of four beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska. The Journal-Star via AP, File Francis Gardler