Doctors, Mainers fund universal health care task force

A Maine commission tasked with proposing a publicly financed health care system is being funded by doctors, medical groups and residents.
The state Task Force on Health Care Coverage For All of Maine has raised about $7,000 of the roughly $9,000 needed for its work. Groups and individuals who donate must state they didn't give to influence the study or legislative action.
Some donors gave $10 while non-profit Maine Community Health Options gave $500.
Legislative leaders said the task force needs to raise the remaining money by June 30 to continue its work.
The task force is charged with proposing a universal health care system administered by state government or a contracted company. Individuals must be able to choose between the public option and private insurance coverage.
