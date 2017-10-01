News

Doctors, Mainers fund universal health care task force

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 11:59 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Maine commission tasked with proposing a publicly financed health care system is being funded by doctors, medical groups and residents.

The state Task Force on Health Care Coverage For All of Maine has raised about $7,000 of the roughly $9,000 needed for its work. Groups and individuals who donate must state they didn't give to influence the study or legislative action.

Some donors gave $10 while non-profit Maine Community Health Options gave $500.

Legislative leaders said the task force needs to raise the remaining money by June 30 to continue its work.

The task force is charged with proposing a universal health care system administered by state government or a contracted company. Individuals must be able to choose between the public option and private insurance coverage.

