Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care

Dr. George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in his office in Rockville, Md. Koob’s agency is releasing a novel online tool to help people get a better shot at high-quality care for alcohol problems _ directories of treatment providers paired with the questions to ask before signing up. Lauran Neergaard AP Photo