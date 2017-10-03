News

House GOP proposes 5-year extension for children's health

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:08 AM

WASHINGTON

House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a popular program that provides health insurance for 8.9 million low-income children.

GOP lawmakers have unveiled the measure three days after federal funding for the program expired. Though no states are expected to immediately run out of money, some are preparing to take initial steps to wind down their programs amid uncertainty over what Congress will do.

The proposal would increase Medicare premiums on high-earning people and take other steps to pay for extending the children's health program.

The measure includes an additional $1 billion for Puerto Rico's Medicaid program.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Senate Finance Committee is expected to approve a similar measure the same day.

