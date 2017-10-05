Fire chiefs urge lawmakers to act on opioid crisis

A group of Connecticut fire chiefs is calling on state and federal officials to take action on the opioid epidemic.
The Westerly Sun reports the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association sent a statement this week urging legislators to address opioid abuse. Members of the association believe there should be stronger laws for people caught dealing narcotics and better recovery options for drug users.
According to the group, first responders have worked on the front line in response to the crisis on a daily basis. The organization writes, "This is not the time for talk, assembling task forces and committees, gathering data, or basking in the media limelight."
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths in Connecticut have significantly increased in recent years.
