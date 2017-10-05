Hurricane mauled PR's renowned Monkey Island research center

In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo, monkeys move about on Cayo Santiago, known as Monkey Island, in Puerto Rico. One of the first places Hurricane Maria hit in the U.S. territory Sept. 20 was Monkey Island, a 40-acre outcropping off the east coast that is one of the world’s most important sites for research into how primates think, socialize and evolve. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo