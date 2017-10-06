Head of NYC public hospitals cites cash-flow crisis

The head of New York City's public hospital system says he will leave more jobs unfilled at the 11 hospitals he oversees and has started slowing payments to vendors because of a cash-flow crisis.
Stanley Brezenoff says in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (http://on.wsj.com/2z2aYf2 ) that he could be forced to consider reducing patient services on days when there isn't enough staff on hand.
Officials at New York City Health and Hospitals say the system has only about two weeks of cash on hand because the state has yet to disburse $380 million.
Brezenoff says state officials did not provide notice that the city wouldn't be getting the money.
State officials say the city knew federal cuts were a possibility and should have planned accordingly.
