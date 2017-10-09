News

Schimel warns seniors about opioid abuse

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 10:58 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Attorney General Brad Schimel is telling senior citizens to be aware of the dangers of abusing opioid medication.

Schimel said during a news conference Monday at the Wisconsin State Bar ahead of the first meeting of his new elder abuse task force that more than 4,000 state residents aged 55 or older were hospitalized for opioid addiction or overdoses last year.

He urged seniors to use their drugs only as prescribed, not to share them and to dispose of them properly.

Schimel said the task force will look at ways to protect senior citizens from opioid abuse and how to keep people from stealing their prescription drugs. He said the task force also will examine how to protect senior citizens from financial fraud and improve assisted living.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:39

Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video
Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

View More Video