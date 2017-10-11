Liberia expects provisional election results Thursday

Electoral officials use a lantern as they count ballot papers at the end of voting at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia, Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017. Polls have closed in Liberia after voters chose between 20 candidates vying to succeed Africa's first female president. When the transfer of power takes place, it will be the first of its kind in the nation in more than 70 years. Abbas Dulleh AP Photo