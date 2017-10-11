Michigan governor sticking to story about Legionnaires'

Harvey Hollins, director of urban initiatives for the state of Michigan, testifies on the fourth day of Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon's preliminary examination on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in Flint, Mich. Lyon faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office for his response to the Flint Water Crisis. His court proceedings have progressed farther than those of other public officials facing criminal charges in connection to the crisis. Lyon's exam was conducted in front of Judge David J. Goggins. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Terray Sylvester