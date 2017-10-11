News

Bill from Shaheen, Collins, sets up diabetes commission

October 11, 2017

A bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that would establish a national commission of health care experts on diabetes care and prevention is headed to President Donald Trump's desk.

Shaheen, a Democrat, and Collins, a Republican, say the legislation would bring together public and private sector experts, clinical endocrinologists and others involved in diabetes research and treatment to focus on improving education, care delivery and patient outcomes.

The bill has passed the House; it passed the Senate in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and another 79 million have pre-diabetes.

