Alaska Veterans Affairs system to add 100 staff members

Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol

Charles Nebel, who is serving time at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center for drug related charges, is a trainer with the Wild Horse Program. In 90 days he gentled and saddle-trained Babs, a wild mustang that is going to be adopted by Sacramento Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit. The Wild Horse Program will hold an adoption of 11 additional mustangs on October 14, 2017, at the ranch near RCCC. For more information visit www.friendsofR3C.com