News

Alaska Veterans Affairs system to add 100 staff members

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 11:15 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The Alaska Veterans Affairs system has announced it's adding 100 staff members.

KTVA-TV reported Wednesday that Dr. Timothy Ballard said the staff is being added in response to negative reviews from both patients and staff.

Ballard said the new positions are focused on mental health care and support functions. The 100 new jobs boost the system's number of staff to 650 at a cost of $6 million.

Ballard said money to pay the new workers is being repurposed from other places in the budget.

He said the system is also increasing the speed at which it fills vacancies, bringing the wait time down from six months to six weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol

    Charles Nebel, who is serving time at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center for drug related charges, is a trainer with the Wild Horse Program. In 90 days he gentled and saddle-trained Babs, a wild mustang that is going to be adopted by Sacramento Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit. The Wild Horse Program will hold an adoption of 11 additional mustangs on October 14, 2017, at the ranch near RCCC. For more information visit www.friendsofR3C.com

Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol

Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol 1:27

Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol
Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly 0:20

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly
Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:43

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

View More Video