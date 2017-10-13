News

Emergency agency to discuss executive director's employment

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:12 AM

TULSA, Okla.

Tulsa's emergency ambulance service has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the employment of its executive director.

The Tulsa World reports that Steve Williamson has led the Emergency Medical Services Authority since 1978. He recently came under fire after being named in a federal lawsuit that alleges a $20 million kickback scheme involving a Texas contractor.

The authority manages ambulance services in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The EMSA board of directors is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The Tulsa City Council denied a request from the authority to raise its rates to help cover its defense for the lawsuit. Council members said there's no guarantee that more funding would rescue the agency or the city from eventually having to pay more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • See Santa Rosa before and after the fire

    The Tubbs Fire raging in Northern California has leveled one Santa Rosa neighborhood and left many other areas devastated.

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire 0:47

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire
Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:30

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above
Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly 0:20

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly

View More Video