Appeals court keeps Arkansas abortion pill limits on hold

Associated Press

October 13, 2017 10:54 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A federal appeals court is preventing Arkansas from enforcing restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered while Planned Parenthood asks the nation's highest court to review a ruling in favor of the law.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted a request by Planned Parenthood Great Plains to not allow an earlier ruling in favor of the restrictions to take effect yet. The restrictions are part of a 2015 law that requires doctors who provide the abortion pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood argued the stay was needed to ensure women can continue to access the abortion pill in Arkansas.

