Alaska officials evaluating impact of health care decision

Officials in Alaska are evaluating the impact of a Trump administration decision to stop payments to insurers that help lower copays and deductibles for people with modest incomes.
Critics say the decision creates greater marketplace uncertainty.
Earlier this year, Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield submitted rate filings with the state for two scenarios: the continued receipt of the payments and discontinuation of the payments. Premera is the lone provider of individual health policies in Alaska.
Premera projected an average rate decrease of 21.6 percent in 2018, assuming it would not receive the payments. The anticipated rate decrease if the payments continued was 26.5 percent.
Andre Horton is director of Protect Our Care Alaska.
He worries that steps being taken by the Trump administration are undermining the federal health care law.
