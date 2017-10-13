President Donald Trump speaks to the 2017 Value Voters Summit, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.
Trump's 'Obamacare' move shakes up health care and politics

Associated Press

October 13, 2017 11:41 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's abrupt move to cut off federal payments to insurers has jolted America's health care and political worlds alike.

It threatens to boost premiums for millions and disrupt insurance markets. It also could shove Republicans into a renewed civil war over their efforts to shred the Obama health care law.

Trump is halting subsidies to companies for lowering costs for low- and middle-income earners. Those are reductions insurers are legally required to make.

Defiant Democrats are promising to press for a bipartisan deal to restore the money by year's end. That drive could split the GOP.

On one side: pragmatists seeking to avoid political damage from hurting consumers. On the other: conservatives demanding a major weakening of the Affordable Care Act as the price for returning the money.

