Russian medical team in Yemen to treat ex-president

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Conference Party, in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemeni officials said Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, that the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in the country has allowed a Russian medical team into the capital Sanaa to provide medical treatment for Saleh, the coalition's rival. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has imposed an air and sea blockade on Yemen and waged an extensive air campaign against Saleh's forces and allies of the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, after they captured northern Yemen. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo