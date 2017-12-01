Man acquitted in San Francisco shooting got lucky on lawyer

FILE - In this Thursday Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Matt Gonzalez, chief attorney of the San Francisco Public Defenders Office, center, fields questions after a verdict was reached in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate in San Francisco. Gonzalez, the San Francisco defender who represented Garcia Zarate, is a veteran of the city’s criminal defense bar and its politics. A jury acquitted his client of murder and involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Kate Steinle. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo