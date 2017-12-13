Republicans criticize Mueller's probe, but want him to stay

In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team over politically charged text messages at one point referred to Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, as an “idiot.” The Associated Press reviewed dozens of text messages between Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was detailed to Mueller’s team earlier this year. The Justice Department turned the messages over to Congress on Dec. 12. Evan Vucci AP Photo