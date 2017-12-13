Gillibrand got a fight she wants after Trump's fiery tweet

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2011, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, takes the Senate oath during a mock swearing-in swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she’d begged him for campaign contributions and would “do anything” for them. Gillibrand, is up for re-election next year and is considered a possible presidential contender in 2020. She’s been a leading voice in the national debate over how to confront sexual assault and harassment. Cliff Owen, file AP Photo