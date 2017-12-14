Fed rate increase is 3rd this year; foresees 3 more in 2018

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a hearing of the Federal Reserve Board Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Investors may not be sure about what the central bank might have in store for 2018, and they’ll look to Yellen’s final news conference as Fed chair Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, for clues. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo