Syrian activists launch campaign around wounded infant

This photo provided on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Damascus Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Karim, an infant from the besieged Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus, who was injured weeks ago in a government bombing of the market of his hometown. Karim lost his mother and one eye in the bombings and is now becoming the face of a solidarity campaign with Eastern Ghouta, which has been besieged for nearly five years. Damascus Media Center via AP)