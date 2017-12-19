$20M for plant that spewed black water near Niagara Falls

FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, a tour boat travels along the Niagara River in New York, where a series of overflow discharge from a treatment plant have drawn widespread attention. The sewage treatment plant that spewed a smelly black discharge at the base of Niagara Falls during the busy summer tourist season is in line for $20 million in upgrades. Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the state investment Tuesday, Dec. 19 as one of his 2018 priorities. The Niagara Gazette via AP, File James Neiss