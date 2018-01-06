Packed emergency rooms, deaths as flu hits California hard

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Walgreens' pharmacist, Jennifer de Jesus, left, administers a free influenza vaccine to Ana Navarro, 33, during the Binational Health Week event held at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles. The flu has hit California so hard this year, pharmacies have run out of medicine to treat it, emergency rooms are packed and the death toll is rising. The Los Angeles Times reports that 27 people younger than 65 have died of the influenza in California since October. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo