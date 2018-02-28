Blackmun resigns as CEO as USOC addresses wide abuse scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Scott Blackmun, CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, speaks at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. Blackmun is resigning as CEO of the US Olympic Committee, citing health problems as the reason he'll depart after leading the federation for more than eight years. The 60-year-old CEO was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this winter, and did not attend the Pyeongchang Games. He announced his resignation Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, and Susanne Lyons, a member of the board, will serve as acting CEO. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo