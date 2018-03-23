Officer hit in head during Stephon Clark protest outside Golden 1 Center

A police officer was hit in the head by a flying object during a protest for Stephon Clark at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on March 22. Protesters blocked the entrance to the arena and marched through the streets.
Storyful; edited by Meta Viers McClatchy
It's raining! Go to the zoo!

Weather

It's raining! Go to the zoo!

During and after a rain storm is an excellent time to visit The Sacramento Zoo. During the summer, crowds of visitors bump elbows for a view of animals trying to beat the heat. When there is rain there are no crowds and the animals are active.