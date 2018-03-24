GOP's congressional stronghold is Democrats' source of hope

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa. A longtime congressional stronghold for Republicans, Pennsylvania is emerging in dramatic fashion as a source of hope for Democrats in their quest to take control of the U.S. House in November's mid-term elections. This week cemented Democratic victories in two key battles: Republicans dropped talk of legal challenges to Lamb's improbable victory in a special election in southwestern Pennsylvania and federal courts rejected two GOP lawsuits seeking to block a state court-drawn map of more competitive districts. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo