Marine Corps weighs wooing older members for new cyber force

In this May 16, 2018 image, Marine Chief Warrant Officer David Coan, 35, looks out from his desk in Camp Pendleton, Calif. Coan has applied to be a part of a new cyber force after serving 17 years in the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps is considering offering bonuses to woo older, more experienced Marines to re-enlist and join its cyber operations to defend the nation, especially against cyberattacks from Russia and China. Gregory Bull AP Photo