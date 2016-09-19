Ahoy, matey: Free donut at Krispy Kreme for pirate-speaking patrons

Ahoy, donut lovers. It’s talk like a pirate day at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Show up today at participating Krispy Kreme outlets, such as the one at 768 Ikea Court, in West Sacramento, on Monday and say something pirate-like such as “Shiver me timbers” or “Aaarggh” and get a free original glazed doughnut.
For those who want more, anyone who dresses as a pirate will receive a dozen glazed. Pirate costumes must include three pirate items, such as an eye patch, bandana or a parrot.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments