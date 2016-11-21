Plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day? Check this list first

Dozens of retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, some for the first time in recent years.
Office Depot was among those this year that decided to curb the retail intrusion of early sales into turkey time with family and friends.
Arden Fair mall will open from 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight, but about 30 stores will remain closed, according to senior marketing manager Jamie Donley. Stores like Macy’s and JCPenney will remain open throughout the night since they have exterior entrances. The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Westfield Galleria in Roseville will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and stay open for 28 consecutive hours until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the mall’s website.
Holiday closures
These retailers in the Sacramento region will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
Apple
Ann Taylor
Art of Shaving
Barnes & Noble
Costco
DSW
Fred Meyer
Game Stop
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Ikea
J Crew
JoAnn Fabrics
Kiehl’s
Lululemon
Lane Bryant
L’Occitane
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot
Office Max
Petco
PetSmart
REI
Sam’s Club
Staples
The Container Store
TUMI
T.J. Maxx
White House Black Market
Zales
