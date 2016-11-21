Business & Real Estate

November 21, 2016 9:19 AM

Plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day? Check this list first

By Richard Chang

rchang@sacbee.com

Dozens of retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, some for the first time in recent years.

Office Depot was among those this year that decided to curb the retail intrusion of early sales into turkey time with family and friends.

Arden Fair mall will open from 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight, but about 30 stores will remain closed, according to senior marketing manager Jamie Donley. Stores like Macy’s and JCPenney will remain open throughout the night since they have exterior entrances. The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Westfield Galleria in Roseville will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and stay open for 28 consecutive hours until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the mall’s website.

Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang

Holiday closures

These retailers in the Sacramento region will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Apple

Ann Taylor

Art of Shaving

Barnes & Noble

Costco

DSW

Fred Meyer

Game Stop

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

J Crew

JoAnn Fabrics

Kiehl’s

Lululemon

Lane Bryant

L’Occitane

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

The Container Store

TUMI

T.J. Maxx

White House Black Market

Zales

