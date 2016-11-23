Urijah Faber building large Ultimate Fitness gym near Sacramento State

Sacramento’s soon-to-be retired mixed martial artist Urijah Faber is developing a new 20,000-square-foot gym near Sacramento State.
Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness will occupy 6700 Folsom Blvd., next to a Dollar Tree and in a space that was most recently a thrift store. It is within walking distance of the university and the 65th Street light-rail station.
“This whole area is being revamped,” said Faber. “I’m excited about what is happening in this area.”
Faber has a lease-to-buy deal on his building and the site of the neighboring Dollar Store property, 40,000 square feet in total. The property was originally developed by famed Sacramento builder Buzz Oates and served as the home of A&A Appliances.
In recent years, the area has seen an influx of development near the light-rail stop. New developments include the construction of a Hampton Inn with 100-plus beds, new city streetscape work and the development of several mixed-use properties.
The new gym will be the home of Faber’s Team Alpha Male fight team, but will also appeal to a more general audience. His existing gym on I Street in midtown will close sometime after the new gym opens in January.
The gym will offer every thing from Brazilian jiujitsu to yoga, Faber said. The site will also feature a cafe, have a Wi-Fi lounge, and cater to CrossFit athletes.
“We are definitely stepping up our game. The facility will be amazing,” Faber said.
Faber is the sole investor in the gym. His total investment is around $700,000, said Josh Espley, who serves as CEO of Faber’s fight team.
“This is building a foundation to do all the things he wants to do post-MMA,” said Espley.
Espley said gym members will be able to work out alongside nationally famous fighters like Paige VanZant, who was runner-up on season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars.”
“It’s the equivalent of being able to train with the New England Patriots,” Faber said.
Faber, 37, announced in late October that his upcoming UFC fight on Dec. 17 at Golden 1 Center will be his last.
In an Oct. 28 interview with The Bee’s Ailene Voisin, Faber talked about how retirement will create more time for his side ventures.
“I’ve got Faber Construction. I’ve got my gym and management and clothing and supplements. And all these different things,” said the UC Davis graduate.
“It’s hard to do when you are physically fighting every couple months,” Faber said of his business ventures.
In his 14-year career, Faber has a 33-10 record. His Ultimate Fitness gym has produced fighters such as Chad Mendes, T.J. Dillashaw and VanZant, who faces Michelle Waterson in the main event Dec. 17.
