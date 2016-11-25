Tepid start to Black Friday shopping in Sacramento area

Black Friday has lost its magic.
The frenzied shopping day that is typically marked by a mad rush for doorbuster deals has been replaced by Thanksgiving Day and online shopping.
Few people were spotted early Friday at Sacramento’s Arden Fair and the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. The most hardcore shoppers had already shopped the night before when both malls opened at 6 p.m. in the middle of traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
“I’m surprised no one is here,” said Max Hill, 19. “They don’t do it on Black Friday anymore. It’s all on Thursday now.”
The Woodland resident said he noticed the deals were better on Thursday evening both in stores and online.
Some stores at Arden Fair were not open despite the mall’s extended hours. Denny Pulido, assistant store manager for Journeys at Arden, said the confusion in hours might have put off shoppers.
“Plus, people want to stay home for Thanksgiving,” he said, adding that the even the crowds on Thursday were less than what he had predicted.
Still, hardcore shoppers turned out on Black Friday, including Annie Thomas. She was second in line at Best Buy on Arden Way for the big-box chain’s 8 a.m. opening.
“I’ve been doing it every year since I was a kid, back when mom would wake you up at 2 a.m.,” said Thomas, 23.
Now, the shopping begins before the turkey is ready for the dinner table.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
