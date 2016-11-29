More good news for Sacramento’s Siemens factory

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished? Pause

1:01 Khalil Mack was ready to jump into the "Black Hole" after touchdown against Carolina Panthers

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

3:53 Cousins frustrated with "nasty" overtime loss in Washington

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family