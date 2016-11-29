More good news for Sacramento’s Siemens factory

Sacramento’s Siemens factory has won another mass-transit contract, this time a $40.4 million deal with the transit system in Charlotte, N.C.
Siemens will build six S70 streetcars for the Charlotte Area Transit System under a deal announced late Monday.
The new cars will add to the fleet of 42 light-rail vehicles built by Siemens and already operating on the Charlotte system.
The Charlotte contract is the latest in a string of projects announced recently by Siemens’ south Sacramento factory, which employs 1,000 workers. A month ago Siemens got a $187 million contract to build light-rail cars for San Diego’s transit system. Just a week before that, it got a $118 million deal with the system in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.
And in September, the Siemens plant won a whopping $554 million contract to build transit cars for Seattle and the Puget Sound.
