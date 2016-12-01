Job hunting? This grocer is holding a local National Hiring Day

Sprouts Farmers Market says it is looking to hire more than 125 at its five Sacramento-area stores and its stores the East Bay Area, part of its “National Hiring Day” effort next Tuesday.
Tuesday’s national hiring blitz will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Sprouts stores, with an aim of filling more than 2,000 part- and full-time positions.
The Phoenix-based chain said it will have open interviews at all of its markets. The company said the “non-seasonal positions” are being filled to meet “the demand of continued growth.”
Sprouts, which employs more than 24,000 workers and operates more than 250 stores in 13 states, said it has filled 4,350 positions so far in 2016.
A list of local job openings and online applications can be found at sprouts.com/careers. The minimum work age is 16.
Employment opportunities include department managers, clerks, cashiers, checkout assistants and backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators. Jobs being offered include benefits and in-store discounts.
Sprouts has two stores in Roseville, and one each in Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove.
Sprouts also said this week that it plans to open its new store at 905 E. Bidwell St. in Folsom at 7 a.m. on March 1. Grand-opening festivities planned for the 30,000-square-foot store will be announced prior to that.
The grocer said the Folsom store will include 100 full- and part-time jobs. More information on those jobs can be found at sprouts.com/careers or by calling 866-925-2396.
