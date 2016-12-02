Transamerica closes most California operations, eliminates Folsom jobs

Transamerica is closing offices in Folsom and Los Angeles, almost completely pulling out of the state where the insurance conglomerate was founded in the 1920s.
Company spokesman Gregory Tucker said the decision will eliminate about 30 jobs in Folsom and 315 in Los Angeles.
The company is keeping its most famous California asset, the iconic Transamerica pyramid office building in San Francisco, built in 1972.
In addition, about 20 employees in Transamerica’s asset-management unit in San Francisco will keep their positions, Tucker said.
The layoffs are part of a “strategic plan designed to enhance returns,” the company said in a prepared statement. Transamerica also announced the closure of its West Chester, Ohio, office.
In addition, media reports in Iowa said the company is planning to lay off 120 employees at an office in Cedar Rapids. All told, the company said it will lay off 800 workers “over the course of 2017.”
“Limiting our bases of operation and eliminating a number of positions will accelerate our efforts in support of expense reductions and operational efficiencies,” the company said.
The company traces its ancestry to Amadeo Giannini, founder of Bank of America in San Francisco. In 1928 a merger with a life insurer spawned Transamerica Corp. The bank and the life insurance company split up in 1956.
The company was sold to Dutch insurance giant Aegon N.V. in 1999. Transamerica’s U.S. headquarters are now in Baltimore.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
