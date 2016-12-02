Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Free holiday bus offered
The Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides on its annual Holiday Bus. The bus will travel on a different route each day through Jan. 2, according to RT. In lieu of fare, passengers can place a monetary (cash and checks accepted) donation in the fare box. The donations will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern California. Saturday’s Holiday Bus will travel on Route 21, serving Sunrise Boulevard and Citrus Heights, and Route 93, connecting Auburn Boulevard to the Watt-I-80 light-rail station. Go to www.sacrt.com for the full schedule.
Piano to drop in Winters
The Yolo County town of Winters has developed an unusual tradition in recent years. Every spring an old piano is placed in the city’s downtown pocket park on Main Street for people to sit and play. And every December the piano is hoisted to a height, dropped and smashed to bits. In the spring, the whole cycle starts again. Call it what you want – a circle-of-life ritual or a celebration of the seasons – but folks in Winters sure do enjoy it. This year’s third annual Great American Piano Drop and Final Concert of 2016 starts at 2 p.m. at Berryessa Brewing, 27260 Highway 128, just west of town. The event, featuring music and festivities, is free and open to all.
Breakfast, open house at fire station
The Roseville Fire Department hosts a pancake breakfast and fire station open house at Station 7, 911 Highland Pointe Drive. The breakfast takes place from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and benefits the Roseville Firefighters Honor Guard. Donations are appreciated but not required. The free open house is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Families are invited to tour the station, examine firefighting equipment and speak to firefighters.
Tree lighting on Fulton Avenue
Festivities for the annual Fulton Avenue Tree Lighting begins at 5 p.m. at Tognotti’s Auto World parking lot, 2509 Fulton Ave., Sacramento. After lighting a 60-foot white fir tree, the program continues with the Kings Dancers performing onstage, followed by the El Camino High School Marching Band. Twelve live 6-foot Christmas trees will then be raffled off. Families in attendance will be given one raffle ticket per family. Anyone donating a gift for a child or donating $1 will receive a free photo with Santa Claus. The event is part of Fulton Avenue Cares, the Fulton Avenue Association’s holiday toy drive benefiting children who are in temporary care of the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento. The toy drive continues through Dec. 16.
Things to do
▪ The Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band’s fourth annual Breakfast with Santa takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. at Cordova Church of Christ, 10577 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova. Besides breakfast, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), a visit with Santa Claus and live music. Tickets are $8 at the door (11 and older). Up to two children (10 and younger) are free with each paid ticket.
▪ The Sacramento Fine Arts Center hosts area artisans at its 22nd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this weekend. A variety of handmade items will be available for purchase, including folded book art, clothing, fabric, gemstones, glass, needlework and more items all made by hand. Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to sacfinearts.org/artscraft.html for more information.
