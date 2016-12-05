Can't buy love? Drug price hikes put sex beyond reach

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls' Pause

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

2:57 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings are sticking together despite losses

0:33 Sacramento temperatures forecast to hover near freezing

0:39 Wilton Rancheria chairman leads meeting on Elk Grove casino

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time