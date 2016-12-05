Seller of used, exotic motor vehicles seeks move to River District

Luxury Motorcars, a Sacramento dealership that specializes in used, exotic motor vehicles, wants to move from its current site to the River District, the 830-acre area north of Sacramento’s downtown core.
In a filing with the city’s Community Development Department, Luxury Motorcars LLC seeks approval to move operations to 840 Richards Blvd.
The dealership has long operated at 6529 Elvas Ave. near the California State University, Sacramento, campus.
Started in 2001, Luxury Motorcars handles transactions for manufacturers that include Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover.
Inventory is around 50 vehicles; the store typically sells 15 high-end vehicles a month.
The operation was purchased earlier this year by co-owners Greg Wilson and John Brasher. Wilson is a second-generation auto dealer, and Brasher was a manager with Brasher’s Sacramento Auto Auction, the family-run, regional auto auction operation that was sold earlier this year to an Indiana firm.
In its application, Luxury Motorcars says it can be a “catalyst for more economic development in the area.”
In recent years, the River District has seen an an influx of residential, office and commercial land-use projects. Recent arrivals include a new Greyhound bus station, the California Lottery headquarters, a California Highway Patrol headquarters, a brick-and-mortar Krush Burger restaurant and special event services/amenities provider The Party Concierge.
The Luxury Motorcars application also says it plans to offer automotive-related apparel and other merchandise at the Richards Boulevard site, plus a permanent collection of “museum-quality” vehicles.
There is one existing building on the Richards Boulevard site, with total square footage of 19,980.
