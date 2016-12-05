Seller of used, exotic motor vehicles seeks move to River District

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team Pause

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

2:57 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings are sticking together despite losses

2:39 Watch Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights