Wal-Mart adds seasonal items to curbside pickup service

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., which launched online grocery shopping and curbside pickup service at three of its Sacramento-area stores in October, has added the option of picking up seasonal holiday items.
For the holiday season, Wal-Mart said customers can order and pick up items that include artificial Christmas trees, stockings, lights, place settings, table cloths and various food offerings.
Curbside service was launched two months ago at Walmart Supercenters at 5821 Antelope Road in Sacramento, 755 Riverpoint Court in West Sacramento and 900 Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville.
Wal-Mart began testing curbside pickup three years ago and has been rapidly expanding the program this year. The company said the service is available in about 500 stores in more than 80 markets nationwide.
Participants can order and choose a pickup time at walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a nearby store and create their shopping lists. During checkout, participants can select a time to pick up orders.
From there, “personal shoppers” at the stores fill the orders. Customers can then pull into reserved parking spaces marked in orange and call a number to alert a store employee that they are on-site. A Walmart employee will then load the prepared order into a customer’s vehicle.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
