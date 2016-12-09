Sacramento County home sellers enjoyed best October in four years

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:06 Why Josh Newman bought a blimp to run for Senate

3:29 A look at the Sacramento Santa Parade over the years

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:09 Take a culinary tour of top San Francisco restaurants